Maverik Debuts First Fully Rebranded Kum & Go Site

Maverik unveiled its first rebranded site in Draper, Utah, after acquiring the Kum & Go banner in August 2023.

Maverik has officially unveiled the first fully rebranded Kum & Go location in Draper, Utah, the company announced via a LinkedIn post.

“Take a look inside our first fully rebranded store that just opened for business today in Draper, Utah,” the post read. “We are excited to open another store to reach even more MavFans. To celebrate this Grand Opening, Adventure Club customers can grab exclusive deals on Snapple, Snickers, Celsius, F’REAL, Coca-Cola, BodyArmor and more.”

The first of many rebranding efforts was made just months after the acquisition of the Kum & Go brand by Maverik, which grew the company’s footprint to more than 800 stores across 20 states.

Maverik is expected to continue rebranding Kum & Go locations and eventually transform all locations to the Maverik brand.

The Draper, Utah, site was originally opened as Kum & Go’s first Utah location in December 2022, reported KSL News.

Maverik — with the long-touted title of Adventure’s First Stop — is known for its premium BonFire food, made fresh every day, and values on fuel, drinks and snacks. Maverik sells exclusive products in its BonFire fresh-made food menu and bean-to-cup coffee blends. More information about Maverik and Kum & Go can be found on the company’s website.