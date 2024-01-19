Love’s Rolls Out Truck Repair Service Network

Love's worked alongside Daimler Truck North America to make Freightliner ExpressPoint available at more than 400 Love's locations.

Love’s Travel Stops and Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) have announced the rollout of Freightliner ExpressPoint at more than 400 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations, with additional location openings planned.

“We are excited to have Love’s Freightliner ExpressPoint network fully online, less than a year after announcing our partnership with DTNA,” said Eric Daniels, vice president of total truck care for Love’s. “Love’s Truck Care and Speedco technicians have received comprehensive training from their local Freightliner dealer to provide quality customer service, maximizing uptime for the drivers who keep America running.”

Through Freightliner ExpressPoint, participating Love’s locations provide light mechanical warranty repair work, roadside warranty emergency services and approved field service and recall campaigns for Freightliner trucks. Warranty repair services include HVAC, fuel systems, external engine components, brakes and suspension, among other services.

“We show full commitment to our customers’ uptime by expanding select service offerings with more than 400 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations to Freightliner customers, ” states Paul Romanaggi, chief customer experience officer and general manager of service for DTNA. “The strategic partnership with Love’s and our robust Freightliner Service network charts a course that ensures reliability and efficiency to increase customer profitability keeping their trucks running.”

Love’s locations work directly with their local Freightliner dealer to provide parts availability, quality repair work and easy warranty claim filing to help Freightliner customers get back on the road quickly.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love’s has more than 40,000 employees in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states.