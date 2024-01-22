Rutter’s Unveils New LTO Menu Items

The chain added three new limited-time food options to its unique foodservice lineup.

Rutter’s has announced the launch of its new limited time offer menu, with the new menu featuring three new items: Cinnamon Breakfast Sandwich, Spicy Chicken Mac Bowl and BBQ Roast Beef Sub with Fried Onions.

The Cinnamon Breakfast Sandwich combines egg, sausage and American cheese with a warm grilled cinnamon roll. The Spicy Chicken Mac Bowl, on the other hand, comes with a double serving of creamy white mac and cheese topped with fried chicken, sautéed onions, jalapeños and a drizzle of Bada Bing sauce.

Finally, the BBQ Roast Beef Sub features Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, roast beef, sweet peppers, provolone cheese and onion rings loaded onto a French Amorosa sub roll.

“Our team is constantly working to bring unforgettable food items to our extensive menu,” said Chad White, Rutter’s food service category manager. “The Inspired Lineup is a testament to our commitment to culinary excellence. Don’t miss out on these amazing creations; they’re here for a limited time.”

Rutter’s customers can enjoy the new options at any time of the day or night, as the menu is available 24/7.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Pa. Rutter’s operates 85 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Cos. include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 277-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.