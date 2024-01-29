Rovertown Picks Up Former MAPCO Executive

Rovertown has appointed Tyler Cameron for its newly created position as head of strategy and analytics. In the role, Cameron will spearhead the development of next-generation digital engagement analytics and reporting.

“We’re in the midst of a fundamental change in the purpose of convenience store apps,” said Mike Philip, CEO and co-founder of Rovertown. “It used to be that apps were digital alternatives to physical rewards program cards; but when you think about all the features of a physical store, nearly all of them can be incorporated into a digital storefront. Apps also open upnew opportunities, such as delivery, mobile ordering and engaging games. That’s the direction mobile apps are trending. As a former retailer and Rovertown app platform user, Tyler understands this better than anyone. That’s why we’re thrilled for him to help retailers navigate this shift by building the next generation of mobile app analytics and reporting.”

Prior to joining Rovertown, Tyler spent more than a decade at MAPCO, the Franklin, Tenn.-based convenience retailer. Following roles in category management and business intelligence, he most recently served as MAPCO’s director of loyalty.

“Tyler transformed the digital experience for customers at over 300 locations with a guest segmentation-driven rewards approach, replacing a legacy one-size-fits-all program,” Rovertown noted in a press release.

Cameron also launched the new MAPCO mobile app, which quickly grew to be one of the most engaging on the Rovertown platform.

“During my time managing the MAPCO app, I worked closely with the Rovertown team and enjoyed our chemistry. I honestly couldn’t be more excited to join this company,” said Tyler Cameron. “Rovertown’s app platform is leaps and bounds ahead of everything else on the market, and this is a chance to build on top of that and change the way we understand and analyze digital engagement. Not to mention the fact that I love data and the story it tells to help

a retailer’s bottom line.”

This move follows the hire of several industry leaders who now leverage their expertise to shape the Rovertown app platform.

Earlier this month, Chris Patton, the former senior director of technical consulting at Punchh, joined Rovertown as head of integrations and implementation.

In 2023, Bill Bustin, the former marketing director of Pennsylvania-based convenience retailer Dandy, joined as head of customer success. Frank Beard, the former senior marketing manager at Standard AI, also joined as head of marketing.

“This is a big moment for us,” said Michael Rzeznik, CTO and co-founder of Rovertown. “Having led digital transformation at one of the top regional names in this industry, Tyler has a deep understanding of what our customers need in terms of reporting — and the technical background to build it. There’s nobody better-suited to take our app platform to the next level.”