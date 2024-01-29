TravelCenters of America Unveils New Washington Location

The Blaine, Wash., site is located just a few miles from the U.S. Canadian border.

bp-owned TravelCenters of America (TA) has announced the opening of its newest location in Blaine, Wash. The new TE Express offers a variety of amenities, dining options and other services for customers.

Dining options and amenities include:

Quick-serve restaurants Jamba, Cinnabon, Pizza Hut Express, Hardy’s (coming soon)

30 Truck Parking Spaces

65 Car Parking Spaces

Showers

Laundry Facilities (coming soon)

Driver’s Lounge

Pet Area (coming soon)

TA is expanding its network of TA, Petro and TA Express locations to serve more professional drivers and motorists.

In recognition of the TA Express opening, TA is donating $2,500 to the Blaine Food Bank Association, which has been serving the Blaine community for 53 years