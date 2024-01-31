ARKO Corp. Launches $4.99 Pizza Program

After more than a year of research and development, ARKO's new pizza program will be available in 1,000 stores.

ARKO Corp. has launched a completely new foodservice program — $4.99 whole pizza in stores across the company’s operating footprint.

“Having a value pizza offering is table stakes for convenience store operators, and we have raised the ante with the exceptional quality resulting from a thorough research and development process executed in concert with a premier pizza innovation team,” said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of ARKO. “We strongly believe this pie will resonate with consumers who are seeking a delicious, crispy and cheesy whole pizza, at an inflation-busting $4.99. The relevancy, quality and value of this pizza marks a new milestone as we continue our food journey.”

In development for over a year, the pizza is available in both cheese and pepperoni and features a self-rising crust and Wisconsin cheese.

“Relevant and delicious food offerings are a key strategic priority for ARKO, and supporting a scalable pizza offering across ARKO’s footprint is possible because of the company’s innovative and early focus on frozen grab-and-go, as well as a continued emphasis on growing hot food capabilities,” the company noted in a press release.

Frozen pies are now available to take-and-bake and will be available hot to go in select stores on Feb. 7. Offered at $4.99 to fas REWARDS loyalty program members, it is also available to non-members for $7.99.

ARKO developed the pizza in partnership with Alive and Kickin’ Crust, with Pepsi as its official beverage partner of pizza, which could lead to exclusive offers for budget-friendly meal deals, the company stated.

“We’re proud to partner with GPM in developing this delicious pizza with Wisconsin cheese and a bready, perfect crust so their customers can enjoy a substantial, hot pie right from the store or take-and-bake from the freezer. Either way, it’s an outstanding meal at a great price, which delivers just the right amount of pizza perfection,” said Shawna Link, foodservice sales manager with Alive and Kickin’ Crust.

“PepsiCo Beverages North America is proud to join forces with GPM as the official beverage partner for this initiative,” said Noel Rodriguez, PBNA Retail vice president, south division. “This partnership allows us to contribute to an already fantastic meal deal, making it even better with our range of beverage brands. We are committed to working alongside GPM to provide customers with a delicious meal and dining experience.”

ARKO Corp. is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the U.S. Based in Richmond, Va., the company operates in four reportable segments: retail, wholesale, GPM Petroleum and fleet fueling.