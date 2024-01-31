Parker’s Opens New-to-Industry South Carolina Store

The new Parker's site is open 24/7 and offers the chain's signature southern-inspired food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Parker’s Kitchen hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 29 for the chain’s newest store in North Charleston, S.C.

Attendees at the ceremony included North Charleston Mayor Reginald L. “Reggie” Burgess, North Charleston City Council Member Rhonda Jerome and representatives from the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce.

The company’s newest retail store offers its signature, Southern-style Parker’s Kitchen food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a wide range of convenience items. Parker’s Kitchen currently operates 80 retail stores in Georgia and South Carolina, including 13 locations in metro Charleston, S.C.

The new North Charleston location is open 24/7 and serves food from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The entire menu is handcrafted on-site by Parker’s Kitchen chefs.

The new store also offers fueling positions with unleaded, premium unleaded and ethanol-free marine fuel as well as three high-flow diesel fueling positions for trucks.

“We’re thrilled to open our latest store in North Charleston and appreciate the support of our loyal customers,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We think Charleston is an exciting market and have received a positive response about our newest location from customers across the region.”

The store design features signature Parker’s Kitchen lowcountry-inspired architecture with a modern glass-front façade, lime-washed brick and designer lighting. The retail location also offers indoor dining.

Parker’s Kitchen features popular grab-and-go options as well as a hot bar serving Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, signature mac ‘n’ cheese and potato logs. Additional highlights include the Parker’s Kitchen Spicy Chicken Tender Sandwich, freshly made salads, gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet tea, Fancy Lemonade, 28-degree beer and fountain drinks with Chewy Ice.

Honored as the Convenience Store Decisions 2020 Chain of the Year and headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s Kitchen has been recognized as one of the nation’s leading convenience store and foodservice companies.