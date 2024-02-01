Colonial Oil and TICO Launch Renewable Diesel Offering

Colonial Oil partnered with Neste, TICO and Gateway Terminals in an effort to increase availability of renewable diesel in Georgia.

Colonial Oil Industries has announced a new partnership with Neste, TICO and Gateway Terminals to offer renewable diesel to customers in the Southeast.

“As a trusted supplier of quality fuels and logistics solutions for more than 100 years, Colonial Oil is proud to expand our offering to meet the sustainable energy needs of our land and marine customers,” said Bob Kenyon, president of Colonial Oil. “We endeavor to be the energy partner of choice in the markets we serve and our strategic relationship with Neste accelerates this ambition.”

The partnership aims to increases the availability of renewable diesel in the state of Georgia and throughout the Southeast. The renewable diesel will be supplied by Neste, a leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.

Renewable diesel is a lower-carbon alternative to traditional diesel fuel, produced from renewable raw materials such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste. When compared to fossil diesel, the use of renewable diesel significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions over the fuel’s life cycle, making it a crucial player in the global effort to combat climate change.

“TICO is proud to partner with Colonial, GPA and Gateway Terminals to lead the transition to renewable diesel, beginning with a Q1 deployment in our operations supporting the Port of Savannah,” said Duncan Pindar, executive vice president of TICO. “TICO Terminal Services and TICO Manufacturing are committed to advancing sustainability in terminal equipment driven by technologies that are both advanced and reasonable. TICO is proud to bring sustainability solutions that are immediate and reasonable.”

“In the drive to cut supply chain emissions, renewable diesel is a welcome option that both integrates well into current delivery models and provides important overall reductions in carbon and particulate matter. We are encouraged that Colonial Oil is bringing this product to market to help improve global air quality,” said Kevin Price, CEO of Gateway Terminals.

Key features of Colonial Oil’s Renewable Diesel Offering Include:

Environmental Impact: Renewable diesel can reduce emissions by up to 75% over the life cycle of the fuel compared to fossil diesel. Performance: Renewable diesel offers comparable performance to fossil diesel, ensuring a seamless transition for consumers and businesses. Compatibility: Renewable diesel is fully compatible with all diesel engines and does not require additional investments to the engines and fueling infrastructure. It can be used in its neat form or be blended with fossil diesel at any ratio. Supply Chain Integration: With a robust supply chain and in partnership with CTI and Georgia Ports Authority, Colonial Oil will ensure a reliable and consistent source of renewable diesel for consumers.

“Colonial Oil and our partners are committed to a more sustainable future by standing firm in our dedication to environmental stewardship, innovations and responsible practices, ensuring a better world for generations to come,” the company stated in a press release.