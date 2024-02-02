Love’s Opens First New Store of the Year

The new Love's site is located in Cortez, Colo.

Love’s has kicked off the year with its first new store opening in Cortez, Colo.

The location is open 24/7 and offers fresh food and drinnks, Love’s-branded snacks and a Subway. Additionally, the location adds 29 truck parking spaces to Love’s network and four RV parking spaces.

Additional amenities include:

Private showers

Wi-fi

RV dump services

Laundry

Copy and fax services

Overnight parking

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $5,000 to Montezuma-Cortez High School in Cortez.

“Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers,” the company noted in a press release. “Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love’s employs more than 40,000 people in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 641 locations in 42 states.