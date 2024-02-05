7-Eleven Announces Super Bowl Menu Deals

From Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, the chain is offering discounts on pizza and wings in honor of the big game.

7-Eleven has announced that — from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11 — all 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores will be offering special deals on pizza and wings in honor of the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, Feb. 11, 7NOW Gold Pass subscribers are eligible to receive three free pizzas for one day only.

Other offers include:

$5 Pizza via 7NOW Delivery

5 for $5 bone-in wings with 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards

Large pizza and 10 wings for $14

$15 off orders over $30 via 7NOW

“This match-up is more than a game; it’s a cultural phenomenon, but as iconic as the big game is, pizza and wings are the real MVPs,” said Dave Strachan, senior vice president, fresh foods at 7-Eleven. “Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just in it for the snacks, pizza and wings are the perfect teammates, and 7-Eleven is proud to be a part of the game day memories made.”

7-Eleven customers can have access to game-day deals through 7NOW Delivery, which is available throughout the U.S. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.