2024 Best Store Design Awards: EZ Stop

CStore Decisions is recognizing EZ Stop for its new, modern, foodservice-centered design, debuted in September 2023.

CStore Decisions is recognizing EZ Stop with a Best Store Design Award for its new upscale, modern design that drives inspiration from the east Tennessee community.

The design debuted at EZ Stop’s new-to-industry store that measures 7,015 square feet and opened on Sept. 26, 2023, in Maryville, Tenn. The convenience store includes the chain’s new made-to-order quick-service-restaurant concept, Calloway’s Tennessee Kitchen, which emphasizes local and regional products.

Hugh and Helen Calloway, along with Helen’s father, Bruford Everett (B.E.) Mills, founded Calloway Oil Co. in Maryville in 1957, and the first EZ Stop Food Mart opened 27 years later in 1984 in Maryville. Today, Calloway Oil operates 25 c-stores under the EZ Stop banner.

Now, Tommy Hunt, the third generation of the business, acts as president of the company. When fourth-generation family member Julia Langston and her husband Trenton Langston joined the company as vice presidents in 2020, they knew they needed to evolve the business to continue the family legacy into the future, which involved a new prototype design and a focus on food.

“Food is a huge part of our future going forward,” Trenton Langston noted. “Convenience and quality foods are part of our vision for success.”

The company debuted its Calloway’s Tennessee Kitchen brand in September of 2022.

In 2023, Calloway Oil worked with design firm Paragon Solutions to develop a new store that not only included its new foodservice concept but also derived design inspiration from the community of east Tennessee and incorporated its new tagline, “Nice People. Good Stuff.”

A Warm, Inviting Space

“The design is intended to be a warm and inviting space for our customers that evokes a modern take on traditional/retro Southern style,” Langston explained. “The exterior design draws heavy influence from the traditional multiple brick storefronts that line the streets of downtown Maryville and downtown Knoxville, Tenn. The changing heights, textures and brick styles are used to help us achieve this look while providing us a seamless transition inside the store from convenience store to restaurant space.”

The design incorporates elements such as subway tile and real wood accented by penny tiles and brick. A mix of hardwoods provide herringbone accents above the cooler section and around the checkout area.

EZ Stop had previously updated its logo and branding in 2020, and the red, white and blue brand colors from its logo are showcased throughout the store, visible in accent pieces in the lettering, blue titles, red outlines and accent penny tiles through the restaurant facade, Langston pointed out.

The store’s ceiling features exposed piping for a modern, industrial feel, and both the ceiling and piping are painted blue.

A local artist painted a mural of a soda cup with ice, straw and a ring on metal above the main fountain area and painted the text “Maryville, TN” on the outside of the building, in addition to painted logos inside and out.

The various sections of the store, such as the beer cave — called the Beer Barn — craft beer section and frozen, fountain and packaged beverages are highlighted with eye-catching signage that helps customers navigate the store.

Food-Forward

As customers approach the store, they’ll see large white signage on the exterior announcing Calloway’s Tennessee Kitchen in addition to the EZ Stop signage.

“Calloway’s Tennessee Kitchen concept overall was the inspiration for the design, and we wanted to give it a look and feel that was commensurate with quality, cleanliness and transparency that our food is known for,” Langston said.

The Calloway’s Tennessee Kitchen side of the store includes bold colors that are complementary to the EZ Stop side of the store, while also incorporating light blue to soften and differentiate the restaurant.

“We focused on giving all elements a classic feel of a long-trusted brand that was true to the region. We have used a lot of tile work to maintain our cleanliness standards and created a wide-open window to the back of the kitchen to allow the customer to see what is being prepared in the kitchen. …” Langston pointed out.

The restaurant includes the latest technology, including digital menu boards, self-ordering and checkout technology, and a drive-through to complete the building.

Mainstreet Vibes

The store’s exterior incorporates multiple types of brick, as well as segmented awnings to “evoke the feeling of walking down Mainstreet as you walk down the front sidewalk of the store,” Langston said.

The forecourt includes eight multiple product dispensers with 16 fueling positions. The exterior also features a picnic area that includes a children’s playground with some small climbing elements and a dog park for small and large dogs.

With the new site up and running, EZ Stop is turning its attention to the future. At press time the chain was set to open a second location featuring the new design in January in Newport, Tenn.

“(We) will look to continue to bring this new design to the service of the east Tennessee community and all other road travelers,” said Langston.