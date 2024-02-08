Mashgin Teams Up with Keyo to Integrate Pay-by-Palm Technology

Through the partnership, customers can now pay at Mashgin kiosks with a wave of the hand.

Mashgin has partnered with Keyo and its global biometric identity network to implement pay-by-palm at Mashgin kiosks. The solution was recently rolled out at a large corporate dining facility, where it was used to speed up cafeteria lines.

The integration of Mashgin’s AI-powered self-checkout and the Keyo Wave palm reader empowers retailers to offer a speedy and efficient checkout process with a contactless scan of the hand.

Using the Keyo hand scanner eliminates the need for phones, wallets or credit cards during checkout. Mashgin users who pay for their purchases with Keyo also save an additional 15% to 30% of total transaction time compared to conventional payment methods — pushing median checkout times for the combined solution to under 10 seconds.

“Mashgin has already solved the problem of ring-up time — making it instant and effortless,” said Toby Awalt, vice president of marketing at Mashgin. “Keyo does the same thing for the payment part of a transaction, making the whole process lightning fast.”

The combination of Mashgin and Keyo is an option for retailers who want a fast, frictionless experience without having to remodel their stores.

“Keyo’s contactless palm scanning is the future of fast and secure in-store payments and loyalty,” said Jaxon Klein, founder and CEO of Keyo. “Partnering with Mashgin creates a killer use-case for Keyo in the places where speed matters most, empowering retailers to create more personalized guest experiences while increasing throughput and allowing customers to skip the headache of digging for phones, wallets and cards.”

Mashgin kiosks are already deployed at more than 3,500 U.S. locations, including convenience stores, major league sports stadiums and arenas, airports, ski resorts and corporate dining facilities. Using multiple cameras and computer vision, Mashgin kiosks identify food and goods with 99.9% accuracy and ring them up simultaneously.

Keyo Partners have already deployed over 15,000 Keyo devices for customers to pay at stores, check in for doctor’s appointments and open office doors with a wave of the palm. The new integration between Keyo and Mashgin will expand the Keyo network by making this technology available to even more retail locations around the U.S.