Putting Food Safety First

One of the most essential components of running a successful convenience store foodservice program is having different food safety measures in place.

To learn more about what retailers are doing regarding food safety, CStore Decisions spoke with Angelle Cloud, foodservice compliance director and dietitian for Shop Rite, which operates 36 Shop Rite stores and 24 Tobacco Plus locations in Louisiana, as well as 34 Bourbon Street Delis, which are co-located with its convenience stores.

CStore Decisions (CSD): What food safety strategies do you have in place at Shop Rite stores?

Angelle Cloud (AC): We know that the greatest danger to food safety is human error. Biological, chemical, physical and allergens can all be prevented by our employees. We focus a lot on what I would consider to be simple matters that, when done correctly, can have a huge impact on overall risk factors. These include steps such as changing gloves and washing hands, monitoring and changing aprons, using hair restraints, monitoring any present symptoms of illness, and using our kitchen space carefully to avoid cross contamination.

CSD: What should retailers be doing to improve their food safety program?

AC: Expect to be hands on. Upper-level management needs to feel comfortable explaining and educating on all aspects of foodservice safety. Being able to spot and correct major to minor issues can prevent dangers down the line and will also encourage employees to be more mindful of avoidable situations. It is also essential to work with your governing health agency. They are full of knowledge and are normally willing to help you improve if you ask.

CSD: What are some food safety best practices for convenience stores?

AC: Clear and concise food labeling is necessary once your employees are educated and following safe practices. This helps to ensure that you are practicing the first in, first out method and following safety guidelines in regard to prepped food and food holding. It is also important to establish a chain of command so that an employee will know who to turn to when they have a question. If the manager is not on hand, a shift lead must be prepared to lead in best practices. Also, be ready to offer continued education as recommendations change or your menu/environment requires it.

CSD: What tips would you give a convenience store retailer implementing a food safety program for the first time?

AC: I think that it is important to consider your kitchen layout when implementing your food safety program. Sometimes, in older or pre-existing floorplans, you may encounter some problems: Is there enough room to work with the menu items safely, space for clean/dirty dishes, adequate cooler/freezer space, an area for employee personal items and for them to take breaks? Once you get the environment foodservice friendly, then your employees should be able to do the rest.