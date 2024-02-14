2024 Best Store Design Awards: Red Barn Market

Red Barn Market’s new design is standing out in Michigan as the chain offers a one-stop shop with a warm, appealing atmosphere for guests.

CStore Decisions is recognizing Red Barn Market with a Best Store Design Award for its visually engaging, upscale and modern design that integrates a contemporary interpretation of barn architecture, employs unique ceiling elements and helps the c-store chain stand out in Michigan.

Red Barn Market’s new prototype design debuted at its new-to-industry store in Sterling Heights, Mich., on Dec. 26, 2023.

Yatooma Oil, based in Shelby Township, Mich., introduced the first Red Barn Market store in 2001 in Marine City, Mich. Over the years, the chain has acquired and developed 15 Red Barn Market locations, which it owns and operates in Michigan. Now it has a new design to help it grow into the future.

One-Stop Shop

The new store measures 6,000 square feet and features several distinctive sections, including a large walk-in beer cave; a specialty coffee station; an ample alcoholic beverage section behind the checkout counter; and a refreshment station with fountain drinks, smoothies, milkshakes and slushes.

The store also includes a gourmet kitchen featuring Saroki’s Crispy Chicken and Pizza and an attached Dairy Queen Grill and Chill.

Outside, guests can find seating, bike racks and beautiful landscaping throughout the property. The exterior of the store features custom-designed metal-can storefront signage with red illuminated letters that say Red Barn.

“To make our vision come to life we partnered with Federal Heath on the design and Pamplona Construction (BMK Architects, Umlor Group) on the architectural and engineering aspect,” said Norman Yatooma, co-owner of Yatooma Oil. “What makes our design special is we really wanted to incorporate all of our profit centers in one cohesive and futuristic design to truly make this a one-stop-shop experience for our customer.”

The goal was an aesthetically pleasing store with a warm and appealing atmosphere and a design that differentiated Red Barn Market from other c-stores in the Michigan area.

“Federal Heath’s FH Studio Design team initiated an extensive discovery process to understand the unique essence of Red Barn Market,” Yatooma said. “The outcome was a state-of-the-art conceptual design that seamlessly integrated brand development, identification and a modern shopping environment.”

The team created a contemporary interpretation of barn architecture, implementing a warm, neutral color palette that includes reds and grays as well as light and dark woods. The design includes fresh graphics and fixtures as well as unique ceiling elements.

When guests enter the store, they’ll see a canopy suspended from the ceiling that reads, “Red Barn Market.” Other ceiling elements include a canopy with pendant lighting above the checkout counter, illuminated rectangles suspended from the ceiling throughout the store and a vertically curved canopy above the Refresh Zone beverage section.

Suspended above the coffee section is an illuminated black puck featuring the image of a cup of coffee. The puck is surrounded by a four-piece suspended brown “cage” that helps to highlight the coffee section.

On the walls, large text above each section announces the various segments of the store, such as Beer & Wine and Beverages, helping customers to navigate the store with ease. The design also includes full-color, digitally printed wallpaper, endcap and fixture signage.

Looking Ahead

With the new site open for business, Yatooma is setting his sights on the future.

“In 2024, we plan to acquire and develop two to five more locations,” Yatooma said.

Future sites will feature an even larger footprint — 7,000 to 8,000 square feet — with 10-15 gas dispensers, gourmet kitchens, specialty snacks, alcohol, liquor, beer and wine as the chain looks to offer “a completely unique one-stop shop.”

“We are so thrilled to grow our brand and have more people experience our stores,” Yatooma said.