7-Eleven Names Celsius Supplier of the Year, Non-Alcohol

At the 7-Eleven Experience 2024 conference in Las Vegas Tuesday, the company named Celsius as its 2023 7-Eleven Supplier of the Year, Non-Alcoholic. The award recognizes outstanding suppliers for being exceptional partners, collaborating across sales and marketing and providing products that add value to the customer experience.

“It’s an honor for us to be recognized with the 7-Eleven Supplier of the Year Award,” said Tony Guilfoyle, Celsius executive vice president of North American sales. “Our sales and marketing teams are best-in-class and have much to be proud of. We constantly strive to be the best supplier partner to all our retail customers.”

Celsius offers refreshing, zero-sugar beverages and on-the-go mix-in powders formulated to power active lifestyles with Essential Energy. The premium energy drink brand aligns with today’s trend toward fit lifestyles and is available in fruit-forward 12-ounce Celsius and Celsius Vibe product lines as well as the 16-ounce Celsius Essentials line.

Celsius has quickly grown to become the No. 3 energy drink brand in the U.S., according to Circana, and recently began distribution in Canada, with the United Kingdom and additional countries expected to begin sales this year.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.