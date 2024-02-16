2024 Best Foodservice Launch Awards: Sheetz

Sheetz has enhanced its bakery section with the introduction of a new gourmet doughnut line made with sweet European dough that it’s rolled out across its fleet of stores.

Consumers today are on the lookout for a sweet treat, and if they spot a new flavor, trend or something they saw on social media, they’re likely to buy it.

Sheetz, which operates 700 locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, took notice of this trend, and it inspired the chain to look for ways to grow its sweet treat options.

The Altoona, Pa.-based chain began offering doughnuts in September of 2023 when it saw how gourmet doughnut boutiques were becoming more popular with consumers. The c-store chain also wanted to differentiate itself from other c-stores while capitalizing on efficiencies within its bakery.

“We utilized our own Certified Master Baker Lee Ann Adams’ expertise and creativity to create something that you don’t see in other c-stores,” said Krista Rehm, bakery category manager for Sheetz. “The new doughnut line has also allowed us to easily customize and make changes based on our customers’ preferences.”

CStore Decisions is recognizing Sheetz with a Best Foodservice Launch Award for creating and executing a fresh, authentic signature doughnut line with premium ingredients and a range of flavors, as well as its commitment to continued innovation within the offering.

The Doughnut-Making Process

Before customers could purchase and enjoy the new treat, Adams had to work on creating an authentic European-style dough for the doughnuts.

Rehm noted that it took a lot of time and effort to develop a signature doughnut that is unique to Sheetz.

“It took over a year and a half of hand-in-hand work with our team of bakery production experts to take the recipe and train over 100 employees in multiple locations on how to make the dough and finish the doughnuts,” she said.

All of the doughnuts are made with European dough, which takes two days to build flavor and texture, according to Rehm. The doughnuts are then fried and coated with a sweet sugar syrup.

“All of our doughnuts are made with premium ingredients and are topped with a variety of flavors to instantly satisfy and delight our customers,” said Rehm.

Doughnut Offerings

Sheetz offers its customers a variety of doughnut options, including Peanut Butter Cup, Cookies and Crème, Classic Glaze, Strawberry Shortcake, Vanilla Galaxy, Turtle Brownie, Coconut Chocolate and an Apple Fritter. The chain also provides limited-edition doughnuts throughout the year.

“We currently rotate in limited-time flavor combinations that are geared to different seasons, age groups and taste preferences — everything from coffee shop-inspired doughnuts to nostalgic childhood favorites,” said Rehm.

As far as consumers’ favorite doughnuts, Rehm mentioned that most customers go for the Peanut Butter Cup, Cookies and Crème and Classic Glaze.

Nonetheless, Sheetz will continue listening to its customers and keeping watch for new trends to continuously improve the doughnut line.

“We are always listening to feedback from our customers, known as ‘Sheetz Freakz,’ as well as keeping a pulse on what is trending and most desired to evolve our doughnut line,” said Rehm. “We set ourselves up with a strong and high-quality program that allows us to customize quite easily, so new innovations are always in the works.”

Sheetz doughnuts are shipped fresh daily to all Sheetz locations and can be found in the bakery case inside stores, online and on the Sheetz app.