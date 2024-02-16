2024 Best Store Design Awards: Rutter’s

Rutter’s got creative as it remodeled its York, Pa., store, nearly doubling the location’s size and adding an upper level to maximize space on the sales floor.

CStore Decisions is recognizing Rutter’s with a Best Store Design Award for its redesigned York, Pa.-based store that features a second-floor mezzanine and a kitchen.

Rutter’s completed the remodel of its convenience store at 1450 Mt Zion Rd, York, Pa., on Dec. 1, 2023, nearly doubling the size of the store from 4,300 square feet to 7,800 square feet.

The chain’s revamped design was managed internally by Rutter’s team of in-house engineers and architects.

The updated Rutter’s includes a fresh and modern appearance and includes a second-floor mezzanine with seating for 30, where foodservice customers can eat their meals. The store also includes a larger kitchen, a 29-degree walk-in beer cave, an extensive wine selection and large beverage coolers.

The update came with the added challenge of keeping the store open as much as possible during the makeover.

“When we do a remodel, our No. 1 goal is to never shut down the store,” said Chris Hartman, vice president of fuels, advertising and development for Rutter’s, with 85 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. “Whether it’s a bright and white or an expansion, we keep operating so that our customers can continue to enjoy our many services.”

Building Upward

This marks Rutter’s second location with a second floor, but the first remodeled location with the feature.

“Our team got creative to maximize the expansion, and it turned out great,” Hartman said. “Making the second floor a mezzanine is a change for us, but it adds a great look and feel to the store.”

The upper level primarily includes seating and also offers some storage space. Rutter’s made the decision to expand upward because it couldn’t expand the building outward any further and it was seeking a way to maximize space on the sales floor.

“Having the seating upstairs allows us to open up our selling area to more items our customers are looking for, while also giving customers a comfortable seating area. The mezzanine keeps everything tied together, and allows visibility for our patrons and staff,” Hartman said.

The remodeled store also incorporates new finishes, such as white subway tile on the walls to help brighten the store and large circular light fixtures over the checkout, which adds to the aesthetic of the store, Hartman pointed out.

The checkout counter now features more wood and a smooth stone countertop. And the restrooms received a facelift too with upgraded finishes and lighting for a best-in-class look.

“We’ve received many great compliments from our customers about the updated look,” Hartman said.