Stewart’s Shops Stays Prepared for Winter Weather

As winter continues to rage on, Stewart’s Shops has reaffirmed that it can still be a one stop shop for combatting the elements.

As part of this goal, Stewart’s Shops offers a variety of products to help customers make it through the winter comfortably, including non-ethanol gas.

Premium non-ethanol is the best option for winter equipment like snowblowers and snowmobiles. The gas improves mileage, produces less emissions and has a higher energy content, which means more power for the engine. Stewart’s also carries regular gas, kerosene an diesel (at select shops.)

Additionally, the New York-based chain carries shovels, ice melt, antifreeze, deicer and wiper fluid, along with snowbrushes.

When it comes to staying warm, Stewart’s Shops customers will also find hats, beanies, gloves, hand warmers and firewood.

Inside stores, visitors can find hot food to-go options like mac and cheese and chili, as well as hot coffee with French Vanilla Creamer. For a quick and easy grocery stop during severe weather, Stewart’s offers quality essentials like milk, eggs, butter and bread.