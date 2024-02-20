Stewart’s Shops Finalizes List of Seasonal Ice Cream Flavors

The chain will bring back one fan favorite and launch five brand new flavors.

Stewart’s Shops has announced that it has finalized its list of seasonal ice cream flavors, with one fan favorite making a return and five new flavors making their debut.

The flavors will roll out one at a time, each week, starting in March.

Every year, Stewart’s Shops’ Ice Cream Creators start with 50-100 unique flavor options. This year, they started with 55 flavors and whittled them down to just five.

The first step in evaluating the flavors is pairing the base flavors with swirls, candies and nuts to find the right combination. Once the combinations are made, the Ice Cream Creators do several rounds of taste testing with small groups at the Stewart’s Shops ice cream plant.

This year, they conducted 14 rounds and determined which flavors made the cut based on feedback from these groups.

A few flavor finalists that didn’t make the final roster this year include:

Peach Cobbler

Dulce de Leche & Coffee

Muddy Buddy Cheesecake

Cinnamon Bun Cheesecake

Stewart’s has been in the ice cream business for more than 100 years. The company makes its own ice cream in Saratoga County, N.Y., using quality ingredients like its award-winning milk. The company recently won Best Milk, Best Flavored Milk, Best Chocolate Ice Cream and Best Open Class Ice Cream in New York State at this year’s state fair.