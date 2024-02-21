National Retail Solutions Partners With AMS Energy Technologies

The companies will work together to deliver point-of-sale (POS) solutions to retail fuel stations.

National Retail Solutions (NRS) has partnered with AMS Energy Technologies to become the POS provider for AMS’s Portable Above Ground Stations (PAGS).

The collaboration “aligns with the mission of both companies to revolutionize the retail fuel industry in the U.S., promoting a cleaner, greener and more efficient fueling solution,” the companies noted in a press release.

With fuel consumption at an all-time high and traditional gas stations declining, AMS’s PAGS technology offers an above-ground fuel delivery system approved for retail use in the U.S., presenting a cost-effective alternative to traditional fuel delivery.

The partnership with NRS helps modernize the fueling experience by implementing gas pump-integrated POS systems and streamlining transactions for consumers and local retailers.

“This collaboration with AMS Energy Technologies is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovative solutions in the retail industry,” said Elie Y. Katz, CEO of NRS. “By providing our gas pump-integrated POS systems to AMS’s Portable Above Ground Stations, we are not only enhancing the fueling experience but also supporting local communities and promoting environmental sustainability.”

The relationship extends beyond transaction processing. Including a convenience store nestled between the fuel dispensers in AMS’s C-PAGS model and NRS’s POS systems ensures seamless access to fresh local produce and other essentials, bridging the accessibility gap in local communities.

“Our alliance with NRS is a milestone in realizing the full potential of our PAGS model,” said Ethan Henderson, CEO of AMS. “NRS’s robust POS technology complements our vision of offering a financially sound and environmentally conscious fueling solution while preserving the essence of local communities. This partnership is a significant stride toward reshaping the fueling landscape in the U.S.”

With thousands of PAGS installed worldwide and multiple AMS operational units in the U.S., this partnership is poised to significantly impact the retail fuel landscape, delivering a clean and seamless fueling experience.

NRS operates a leading POS terminal-based platform and NRS PAY credit card processing for small and mid-size independent retailers, with over 27,000 active terminals nationwide. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corp.