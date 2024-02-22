2024 Best Foodservice Launch Awards: Twice Daily

Twice Daily has taken its food offering up a notch with the launch of its new made-to-order foodservice program, which emphasizes convenience and customization.

Today, more consumers are gravitating toward c-stores that feature made-to-order food. Twice Daily, which operates 82 locations across Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky, took notice of industry shifts and implemented its own made-to-order line in the fall of 2023.

CStore Decisions is recognizing Twice Daily’s new made-to-order foodservice program with a Best Foodservice Launch Award for its convenient, fresh and customizable menu that offers a wide array of quality options for hungry customers.

Twice Daily prides itself on providing its customers with the items they want in a timely manner. Adding the made-to-order foodservice program has allowed the chain to continue emphasizing these values.

“Twice Daily is dedicated to delivering fast, friendly service; a fresh all-day menu; and quality, convenient products to busy people on the go,” said Rachel Saddler, food service category manager for Tri Star Energy — the parent company of Twice Daily. “With the addition of made to order, we can provide our guests with a convenient and easy-to-use way to personalize their food just the way they like it.”

Convenient Food Offerings

Through Twice Daily’s made-to-order food program, consumers can select from a variety of fresh items, including sandwiches, pizza, subs, burritos, breakfast sandwiches and more.

“Our menu also includes snack items such as pretzels, boneless chicken wings, potato wedges and empanadas,” said Saddler.

What’s more, Saddler mentioned that the breakfast offerings are chosen the most among its customers.

“Our breakfast croissant sandwiches continue to be some of our best-selling items, and we are also seeing an increase in sales with our subs and fresh snack items,” she said.

To add even more convenience, customers can choose to use a self-ordering kiosk inside the stores to order their food instead of waiting and speaking with an employee.

Twice Daily also saw how important mobile ordering was to its customers and extended the new foodservice program to its rewards app.

“Along with an updated in-store food experience, the mobile ordering feature of the Twice Daily Rewards app has been updated to include these same customizable options,” said Saddler.

Customization is Key

In addition to prioritizing convenience when it comes to consumers getting the food items they want, Twice Daily’s made-to-order foodservice program allows customers to order their food just the way they like it.

The self-ordering kiosk makes it especially easy for shoppers to customize their food order.

“Guests now have the option to choose their own cheese and add additional meats and a variety of fresh condiments to their pizza or sandwich,” said Saddler. “The menu also gives the option to select regular or egg white patties and bagels loaded with their favorite spread or breakfast sandwich toppings.”

Overall, Twice Daily plans to continue improving its made-to-order foodservice program to fit the needs and wants of its customers.

Saddler even mentioned that consumers should stay tuned for some new additions coming soon to the foodservice program.