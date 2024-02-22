RaceTrac Partners With Fuelman for Fuel and Fleet Card Acceptance

Through the partnership, the companies will work together to provide savings and convenience for fleet managers and drivers.

RaceTrac and Raceway have partnered with Fuelman — a FLEETCOR Technologies company and local fuel expense management solution — to provide acceptance of Fuelman’s fuel and fleet cards at all locations.

Fuelman card users will now be able to fuel at over 580 RaceTrac and 200 RaceWay locations nationwide, providing savings and convenience for fleet managers and professional drivers.

RaceTrac and RaceWay are known for easy-to-navigate stores, well-lit lots and spacious fueling lanes. Each location offers a variety of amenities for drivers, from fuel to convenience items and more.

Fuelman has an expanding discount network of more than 50,000 locations providing rebates on fuel purchases.

“We are excited to grow our relationship with RaceTrac and RaceWay,” said Keagan Russo, president, Fuelman. “Both companies are committed to enhancing the fueling experience and maximizing the benefits offered to customers.”

Fuelman customers wishing to make the most of their visits can download the RaceTrac Rewards loyalty app, which offers exclusive perks for guests. All participating locations in the Fuelman discount network are visible on the site locator website: fuelman.com/sitelocator.

More information can be found on the Fuelman and/or RaceTrac websites.

RaceTrac, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., is a family-owned company that has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 580 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee.

RaceWay is RaceTrac’s solely franchised brand, which has been in business since 1976. RaceWay operates over 200 stores in 11 states (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia).

Founded in 1985, Fuelman is a leading local fuel expense management solution. Fuelman helps businesses manage and control fuel expenses with customizable fuel controls and real-time alerts and reporting, ensuring businesses can better service their customers while minimizing operational inefficiencies and costly misuse of fuel charges.