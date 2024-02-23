7-Eleven Launches Promotion to Give Customers Concert Tickets for a Year

The promotion is available for loyalty members at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

Convenience powerhouse 7-Eleven announced that it will give customers the chance to win tickets to concerts, sporting events and more this year.

Now through April 30, 150 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members who make purchases in stores will have the chance to win a year’s worth of tickets to their favorite live events.

“Seventy three percent of our target customers say they are a music lover or obsessed with music — making this sweepstakes a no-brainer for us,” said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing & sustainability officer. “We can’t wait to reward these loyal customers with the chance to enjoy some of the hottest shows of the year.”

Additionally, customers can score seven extra entries by purchasing any flavor of Red Bull, including Energy Drink, Sugarfree and Amber Edition. A full list of participating products can be found here.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.