GetGo Opens Newest Pennsylvania C-Store

GetGo recently announced plans to celebrate the grand opening of its newest c-store in Butler, Pa, which is the first GetGo in Pennsylvania to feature a drive-thru.

“We’re so excited to celebrate the opening of our newest location in Franklin Township,” said Brandon Daniels, senior manager of public relations and communications. “We’re eager to join this community, and this grand opening event is our chance to present them with the best GetGo has to offer.”

The “Leap Day”-themed grand opening event will feature a giant sub-cutting ceremony (GetGo’s twist on a ribbon-cutting ceremony) along with a live DJ, a fuel discount, giveaways, raffle drawings, food and beverage samples and an appearance by former Pittsburgh Penguins player Tyler Kennedy, who will also be working the drive-thru lane.

Local gymnasium, Steel City Parkour, will be doing a live athletic and aerobatic demonstration during the event.

In addition to a drive-thru lane, the 3,300-square-foot store includes a full kitchen that specializes in made-fresh-to-order meals, sandwiches, wraps and snacks. The site also features GetGo’s new bean-to-cup coffee machines and nitro and cold brew coffees, along with a selection of cold beverages.

The store will employ 28 people, has six gas pumps, and will be open 24 hours a day. The company will continue to hire after the opening.

In honor of the new store, GetGo will present a donation to 412 Food Rescue at the public grand opening celebration on Thursday, Feb. 29.

412 Food Rescue is an organization dedicated to preventing food waste through recovery and redistribution to those suffering from hunger and food insecurity.

Additionally, the company will announce the start of its “buy a sub, share the love” initiative. From Feb. 29 through March 31, $1 of every sub purchased at this location will also be donated to 412 Food Rescue.

GetGo is a food-first convenience store with approximately 270 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. GetGo offers food and fuel in a variety of models — from open-concept stores to stand-alone kiosks.

GetGo Café + Market locations feature an extensive menu of high-quality, made-to-order foods and a market stocked with ready-to-eat meals, packaged goods and convenience items. Many sites offer touchless and tunnel

WetGo car washes. GetGo is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., and operated by Giant Eagle, Inc.