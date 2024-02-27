Kwik Trip Launches Free Fried Chicken for Life Sweepstakes

From now until April 28, rewards members that purchase Kwik Trip fried chicken will be entered into the drawing.

Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip has announced its newest sweepstakes promotion, through which one customer will win free fried chicken for life.

Starting today, each time a Kwik Rewards member purchases any Kwik Trip fried chicken product, they will earn an entry for the chance to win a lifetime supply of fried chicken.

Kwik Trip offers hand-breaded dark and white meat fried chicken, as well as tenders, roasted whole chicken, crispy fried chicken sandwiches and boneless wings. Kwik Rewards members will earn one sweepstakes entry with every chicken purchase. Rewards members can also spend their Kwik Rewards app visit points to earn additional sweepstakes entries.

“Throughout the years we’ve given boats, RVs and trucks away, but this will be the first sweepstakes of its kind for us and we’re going to have a lot of fun with it,” said David Jackson, Kwik Trip director of loyalty and digital marketing.

“The Fried Chicken for Life Sweepstakes will be a big activation for us on our Social Media accounts these next few weeks,” said Paige Geary, Kwik Trip social media supervisor. “To help jumpstart sweepstakes excitement, we sent our 100-plus brand ambassadors a care package which includes chicken leg keychains, bumper stickers and personalized disposable bibs.”

After the sweepstakes officially ends on April 8, Kwik Trip will randomly select one guest who will receive one 8-piece fried chicken meal per week, for life. More information about the promotion can be found here.

Kwik Trip is a La Crosse, Wisc.-based, family-owned convenience store chain operating more than 870 locations. Stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan operate under the Kwik Trip banner. Stores in Iowa, Illinois and South Dakota operate under the Kwik Star banner.