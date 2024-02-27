Sprockets Launches AI-Powered Screening Technology for Recruitment

Sprockets has announced the launch of “JoJo,” a conversational virtual recruiter that aims to address the challenges that operators and hourly workers face.

“Business owners are scrambling to stay profitable with the rising costs of goods and labor, managers are inundated with high volumes of applications they cannot possibly review properly and job seekers are wading through a hiring

process riddled with inefficiencies,” Sprockets noted in a press release. “JoJo alleviates these pains by sourcing, screening and scheduling interviews with the absolute best candidates for businesses.”

The JoJo software looks to attract applicants with engaging text and email conversations that are personalized to each individual. The screening technology is designed to be both fast and precise, built upon Sprockets’ applicant-matching technology that increases 90-day retention by 43%. If the applicants are a fit, JoJo automatically schedules an interview with them in conversation and instantly notifies the hiring managers.

“The traditional hiring process has several ‘breakpoints’ that increase the likelihood of applicant drop-off, with them having to complete tasks in separate steps like submitting applications, filling out forms and waiting for managers,” said AJ Richichi, CEO and founder of Sprockets. “JoJo guides each person through everything in one seamless, authentic conversation that determines if they’re a strong match for that business. Our goal is to ensure that businesses and hourly workers are entering the right partnerships — easier than ever before.”

The core features of JoJo include:

Sourcing: JoJo is available 24/7 to recruit and engage applicants from job boards, in-store QR codes and former candidate pools.

Screening: JoJo pre-screens and pre-qualifies all applicants to ensure managers only speak to those who are most likely to succeed at the business.

Scheduling: JoJo schedules interviews with the best applicants, reschedules when needed and sends out reminders to all parties on interview day.

“Ultimately, JoJo saves managers valuable time and money in employee turnover by ensuring they hire the ideal applicants every time. Without JoJo, managers are forced to dedicate a large portion of their days to a frustrating hiring process,” said Zach Matook, vice president of marketing. “Plus, whether a job seeker applies at 11 p.m. on a Friday night or texts to reschedule at 4 a.m. on a Tuesday, JoJo will take care of it. JoJo takes care of all the tedious tasks, allowing managers to focus on what’s important.”