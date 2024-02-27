Variety Adds Promise to Tobacco Accessories

While times are uncertain in the tobacco category, accessories have proven to be reliable and growing.

Globally speaking, the tobacco accessories market is poised for expansion, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 6.5% for the current decade, according to an analysis by Allied Market Research.

The projection accounts for large smoking populations worldwide, like Southeast Asia. Research recently published in JAMA, however, shows the American smoking public is contracting at an expedited pace: from 19.2% of adults aged 18-24 in 2011 to less than 5% in 2022. A smaller demographic buying cigarettes correlates to fewer people buying tobacco accessories in c-stores.

For decades, lighters dominated the category. Smokers often grabbed lighters as an add-on with cigarette purchases. But as cigarette sales have declined, and with it some of those impulse sales, other accessories, including those for vape, have arrived to help lift the category.

Still, lighters brought in $627 million in 2023, outpacing other tobacco accessories, which hit $528 million for the 52 weeks ending Dec, 31, 2023, per Circana. Lighters lost ground in unit sales, with a falloff of 4.5%, but given a price bump of 3.3%, dollar sales only dipped by 1.3%.

“We have seen a slow decline in lighters for a number of years due in part to less people using combustibles, and theft has started to factor in,” said Bill Laraby, purchasing manager for Clifford Fuel Co., which operates 21 Cliff’s Local Market stores in New York. “This has led us to have to put them out of reach of the customers in these locations. That leads to less impulse sales as customers cannot easily see the latest designs.”

However, other tobacco accessories had a particularly strong year. Per Circana, vape accessories, which include pods, wires and batteries, jumped 19% in dollar sales and more than 10% in units. AO accessories for hookahs enjoyed a boost of more than 56% in dollar sales in 2023, and cigar accessories climbed nearly 20%.

Papers & Cones

When it comes to papers and cones, location can influence demand.

At John Archer’s Shell Food Mart in Hinsdale, Ill., roll-your-own papers and cones were big movers not that long ago, but he has noticed a shift recently.

“Those seem to be slowing down, and we have way more than we need,” said Archer.

Meanwhile, Laraby is seeing the opposite trend. He noted papers and cones are a bright spot in his stores.

“Cones are up 28% in units and dollar sales. This increase, I believe, is due to New York state legalizing marijuana and opening up dispensaries,” he said. “I think we are capturing a different clientele than those who utilize the cigarillos and blunts for that purpose. Due to this we are including a couple more cones to this year’s planograms.”