bp Announces New Initiatives at BPAMA Convention

At this year’s BPAMA Convention in Scottsdale, Ariz., bp unveiled a series of new initiatives for the future of its fuel and convenience stations in the U.S.

The event celebrated the 50th anniversary of the BPAMA and its longstanding relationship with bp. On the main stage, bp leaders highlighted the ongoing expansion and technological developments led by bp and its marketers, showcasing trends, strategies and innovations that contribute to the success of businesses.

“Our U.S. branded marketers’ unwavering commitment is fundamental to our joint efforts in enhancing the consumer experience,” said Emma Delaney, executive vice president, customers & products for bp. “Attending the BPAMA conference is always a rewarding experience, and we look forward to providing these frontline representatives for the bp and Amoco brands with innovative tools, solidifying our dedication to their success.”

Themed “Power of Us,” the convention served as a platform for bp to introduce additional offerings intended to “transform the consumer experience,” including:

Launch of the new consumer digital app, underpinned by a cutting-edge loyalty platform

New technology aimed at simplifying and enhancing the retail experience, including a modern cloud-based POS, optimized tech support model and enhanced consumer loyalty offerings

Bold multi-channel fuels campaign coming spring 2024

Growing bp pulse EV charging operations at bp and Amoco gas stations throughout the U.S.

Focus on bp’s commitment to greater diversity, equity and inclusion through an offer with fuelService, an app designed to help drivers who need assistance find gas stations that are staffed and ready to help them fuel up

“This year’s BPAMA convention has truly been a celebration of the Power of Us and the extraordinary things we accomplish with our bp and Amoco branded marketers,” said Greg Franks, senior vice president of mobility & convenience, Americas for bp. “Consumers are changing faster than ever and we’re investing together in our people, products and offers to continue giving them what they want, when they want it and how they want it.”

As part of the convention, attendees earned points contributing to a charitable donation supporting In Our Backyard, with whom bp shares an enduring partnership dedicated to combating human trafficking. The campaign showcased exclusive dispenser skirts featuring distinctive In Our Backyard graphics. These exclusive items are currently available for order on bpparts, providing bp’s branded marketers the opportunity to directly contribute to the cause.

“This endeavor aligns with bp’s ongoing commitment to championing social responsibility,” the company noted in a press release. “By facilitating direct involvement through this innovative campaign, bp demonstrates its dedication to making a meaningful impact on a global scale. In tandem, the company underscores the significance of retail site staff in this effort, offering training and resources to empower stations in taking a stand against human trafficking.”

bp is investing in America’s energy system as it transition from an international oil company to an integrated energy company. With $150 billion invested in the U.S. since 2005, bp employs more than 30,000 Americans and supports more than 275,000 jobs.