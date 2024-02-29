NexChapter Enters Retail and Convenience Industry

The newly-formed firm was launched with a vision to accelerate innovation across the convenience space.

Art Sebastian — a seasoned executive with extensive retail experience — has announced the formation of a new growth advisory firm for the retail industry, NexChapter.

NexChapter serves as a catalyst for accelerated growth in the retail landscape, bringing forth decades of experience through the NexChapter Team and unveiling a mission to guide retailers through the digital age.

In a sector demanding constant evolution, NexChapter hopes to emerge as a pioneering force.

Sebastian, along with a team of accomplished partners, has noted that the firm is “well-prepared to tackle these challenges head-on.”

NexChapter’s Plan

NexChapter is strategically positioned to support the evolution in convenience retail by introducing tailored, comprehensive programs that adapt to the ever-changing needs of retailers. This includes supporting the continued investments in digital and technology, the growing importance of foodservice, engagement on the forecourt and emerging innovations such as artificial intelligence and retail media networks.

Beyond its commitment to convenience retailers, NexChapter will also extend its services to CPG brands and technology companies aiming to excel in this retail sector.

“All parties in this ecosystem are focused on serving the end consumers and making their lives more convenient,” said Colin Dornish, a key partner in the venture. “Our team will synergize technology and modern methodologies to set the stage for growth.”

“Investments have accelerated the last several years, and we’ve seen positive impact across our industry,” noted Sebastian. “That said, increased competition, changing consumer expectations and economic uncertainty lead to ongoing challenges ahead.”

NexChapter has identified five key areas in which it will serve clients:

Digital and technology transformation

Loyalty program optimization

Data and analytics

Strategy and go-to-market planning

Providing fractional executive leadership roles

“NexChapter is ready to reshape the convenience retail landscape, setting a new standard for excellence,” the company noted in a press release.