Casey’s Introduces Brand New Sandwich Lineup

The lineup features three new sandwiches and an upgraded customer favorite.

Typically known for its pizza program, Iowa-based Casey’s has upped its foodservice game once again with the announcement of its new sandwich lineup.

The sandwich selection is a first for the third largest convenience store and includes three all-new sandwiches — Crispy Chicken, Spicy Crispy Chicken and the Quarter Pound Angus Beef Burger, alongside an upgrade to a customer favorite, the Breaded Pork Sandwich.

“Our guests will be delighted when they find all of these delicious sandwiches in our warmers now, including my personal favorite — the Spicy Crispy Chicken,” said Brad Haga, senior vice president of prepared food and dispensed beverages at Casey’s. “In partnership with our culinary and operations teams, and our suppliers, we nailed these new sandwiches. The guest feedback from our soft launch has been overwhelmingly positive and now we’re sharing with all of Casey’s Country that we are the place to get a high-quality sandwich when you’re on-the-go.”

All served on brioche-style buns, the sandwich line-up includes:

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich made with a marinated and breaded fillet in a blend of red chili pepper and spices, served with crunchy dill pickle chips

Crispy Chicken Sandwich made with a marinated and breaded fillet in a blend of spices, served with crunchy dill pickle chips

Quarter Pound Angus Beef Burger, topped with American cheese

Breaded Pork Sandwich with a pork fritter

In March, Casey’s guests get a 49-cent medium fountain drink when they purchase one of these sandwiches. The promotion will run until April 30.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,600 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.