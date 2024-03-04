Mashgin Deploys Self-Checkout Kiosks at Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business

The addition comes as Mashgin's second kiosk at the college — the first of which is located in a 24/7 unmanned c-store.

Mashgin has announced the successful deployment of its self-checkout technology at Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business in Hanover, N.H.

“The new touchless self-checkout kiosks speed up the checkout experience for Tuck students, with average transaction times at Mashgin kiosks averaging between 10 and 16 seconds,” the company noted in a statement.

Mashgin’s technology helps eliminate long lines and reduce friction that might otherwise deter customers from considering a purchase. The Mashgin self-checkout kiosks use AI-powered computer vision to recognize and ring up objects faster than traditional checkout with a cashier.

Mashgin instantly identifies packaged goods, produce and open-plated food items (e.g., a piece of fruit, salad, combo meal plate) from any angle. Consumers place their items on the kiosks and are ready to pay without barcodes, apps or RFIDs.

“We initially piloted Mashgin’s technology in a 24/7 unmanned convenience store. Our students loved the technology and ease of use,” said Amelia Heidenreich, general manager of Tuck Dining and Catering. “We decided to add a second unit to our dining hall to increase the speed of service, and we may consider deploying more.”

Mashgin’s AI-powered self-checkout technology is deployed at more than 3,700 locations to date. The technology is proven to cut lines in a number of checkout scenarios.

Over the past year, Mashgin has been growing its footprint in higher education, and the company has noted that it will continue those efforts in 2024. Today, the company’s technology is present in more than 30 universities and colleges including Texas A&M and Western Colorado. Beyond campuses, Mashgin machines can be found in more than 100 major league sports stadiums, thousands of convenience stores and corporate dining facilities throughout the U.S.

“Our deployment at Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business helps to improve the checkout experience for countless students every day,” said Mashgin Vice President of Sales Brandon Scott. “While Mashgin has grown significantly in sports venues and convenience stores in the past few years, corporate and student dining facilities continue to be an important use case for Mashgin and one where we can save students and employees valuable time.”

Mashgin is one of the world’s fastest self-checkout systems powered by AI and computer vision. Mashgin’s Touchless Checkout System eliminates consumer frustration while increasing revenue for retailers with checkout that is four times faster than cashiers and traditional points-of-sale.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Mashgin is a privately held company backed by NEA, Matrix Partners, Susa Ventures and Y Combinator.