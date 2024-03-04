Whole Foods to Introduce Small-Format Urban C-Store Layout

The first Whole Foods Market Daily Shop will open in Manhattan by fall of this year.

Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market is expanding its convenience presence with a new quick-shop store format, designed to be implemented in urban neighborhoods to provide a speedy shopping experience.

The new format, called Whole Foods Market Daily Shop, will initially launch on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, with additional locations in New York City to follow. The first store is expected to open this year. Following the New York City launch, Whole Foods plans to bring the format to other cities across the country.

Convenience is Key

Ranging between 7,000 to 14,000 square feet, the quick-shop stores are about a quarter to half the footprint of an average 40,000 square foot Whole Foods Market store, paving the way for expansion in dense, metropolitan areas.

“In bustling hubs like Manhattan where proximity matters, these stores will bring Whole Foods Market closer to existing customers, while extending the company’s reach to others in surrounding neighborhoods,” the company noted in a statement.

Whole Foods Market Daily Shop will provide a convenient option for grab-and-go meals and snacks, weekly essentials and ingredients to complete a meal — with all items meeting the company’s rigorous quality standards.

Though smaller, the stores will still offer Whole Foods Market favorites, including an ample selection of seasonal produce, meat and seafood, prepared foods like sandwiches and pre-packed meals, breads, alcohol and supplements, as well as a handpicked range of local specialties.

In addition, the location that is expected to open this year will be the first Whole Foods Market store in Manhattan to offer Juice & Java, a venue for coffee, tea, fresh pressed juices, smoothies, sandwiches, soups and various desserts.

“At our new store formats, we’re tailoring every square foot to the unique, fast-paced needs of urban lifestyles. We’re excited to introduce a new way for our customers to quickly pick up their Whole Foods Market favorites — from grab-and-go meals to that last-minute dinner ingredient — making the early morning or after work grocery trips more efficient and enjoyable,” said Christina Minardi, executive vice president, growth & development, Whole Foods Market and Amazon. “Expanding our footprint with Whole Foods Market Daily Shop is key to our growth, fostering deeper customer connections, and advancing our purpose to nourish people and the planet.”

Dedication to the Urban-Friendly Experience

The new format stores will not replace the traditional Whole Foods Market store format.

“This quick-shop format is one more way Whole Foods Market and Amazon are innovating every day to build a best-in-class grocery shopping experience that offers multiple ways for customers to conveniently shop for the products they know and love,” the company’s statement continued.

In 2023, Whole Foods Market added its 17th store in New York City at One Wall Street, underscoring the company’s dedication to enhancing the urban customer experience and expanding its urban real estate footprint. Whole Foods Market currently has more than 530 stores in the U.S., U.K. and Canada with more than 75 stores in the pipeline.

Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market is a leading natural and organic foods retailer and the first certified organic national grocer in the U.S.