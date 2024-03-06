Smith Oil Co. Partners With Liquid Barcodes for Mobile App, Loyalty Upgrades

After rolling out the Smith Oil fuel pay mobile app program, the company has partnered with Liquid Barcodes to include a robust loyalty program in the app, with more in the works.

Smith Oil Co., headquartered in New Cumberland, W.V., operates 12 retail locations serving the Ohio Valley in both Ohio and West Virginia.

Liquid Barcodes developed the application on its new state-of-the-art platform that includes digital stamp cards for several popular items and fuel pay, powered by Liquid Barcodes C-Store Pay technology. The fuel pay program allows consumers to conveniently drive in, swipe to choose the fuel pump number in the app, link their bank account on the first visit, fuel up and go.

The addition of digital stamp cards allows customers to earn a free item after purchasing a certain number of identical items. Today, customers can collect digital stamps for Monster energy drinks, coffee, cappuccino, fountain drinks and milk gallons. Smith Oil is working with other popular CPG companies to offer even more items in the digital stamp program.

“For the past 50 years, Smith Oil Co. has offered customers quality service and products at a great price. We strive to give our fuel and convenience customers a fast, easy and enjoyable experience whenever they visit our stores,” said Michelle Fluharty, secretary/treasurer of Smith Oil Co. “We want to be more than just a fuel provider to our customers; we sell time and convenience and by offering the opportunity to fuel up, pay and be on their way quickly. With the addition of this digital loyalty offer in addition to fast fueling, we are rewarding them with extra cash in their pockets and extra minutes in their day.”

In addition to digital stamps and mobile fuel pay, the Smith Oil mobile app offers a program sign-up reward, friend referral incentives, a store locator tool and digital receipts. Customers are also prompted with in-store offers in the same transaction, thus saving both time and money and deriving more from their visit to the location.

Smith Oil and Liquid Barcodes launched the fuel payment app in late 2022. These additional enhancements, plus more to come, will increase engagement via unique coupon concepts, gamification and push notifications.

The Liquid Barcodes C-StorePay program achieved certification with global FinTech leader Verifone to integrate with Verifone’s cloud-based point of sale (POS) and site management software solutions for gas stations and convenience stores. Verifone’s vast c-store merchant base can take advantage of a fully integrated solution for mobile payments with connection to their fuel POS systems, allowing consumers to pay for fuel via app.

Additionally, Liquid Barcodes merchants will be able to leverage Verifone’s robust Global e-commerce payment platform within the app, opening the door to a secure omnichannel sales experiences for both merchants and consumers.

Smith Oil Company was founded in 1969 by brothers Bernard and William Smith. Their first location was on State Route 43 in Wintersville, Ohio. This location is still a full-service site where they pump gas at no additional charge.