Upside Teams Up With Chime for Cash Back Promotions

Chime members can now earn Upside cash back at thousands of stores across the country.

Upside has announced a new partnership with Chime, which will bring Upside’s cash back offers to millions of chime members within the Chime app. Chime members can now take advantage of Upside’s personalized cash back promotions at thousands of food and fuel locations nationwide.

Earned cash back is automatically credited to Chime members’ checking accounts as part of the new Chime Deals offering. Deals include up to 11% cash back on groceries, 22 cents per gallon cash back on fuel and 24% cash back at restaurants.

“We’re always working to maximize our impact on the people we serve, and partnerships like this one with Chime are a win-win for both consumers and retailers,” said Alex Kinnier, Upside Co-Founder and CEO. “Now, Chime members can get more from dollars spent directly in their mobile banking app, and participating retailers are able to serve new customers and earn incremental profit.”

By providing the opportunity for members to earn cash back on everyday purchases, Chime Deals furthers the company’s mission to “unite everyday people to unlock their financial progress.”

Beyond the earning advantages for Chime members, the partnership with Upside extends benefits to participating retailers as well. Upside’s strategic marketing and application program interface (API) partnerships, exemplified by the Chime Deals offering, have significantly broadened access to Upside offers. This expansion enables participating retailers to connect with more users, driving transactions in-store that are both attributable and profitable.

The Upside Partner Platform is a series of APIs that enable partners to provide Upside’s personalized promotions to their users in their own app environment. More information can be found on the company’s website.

Upside is a retail technology company which has helped millions of people get more purchasing power on the things they need, and tens of thousands of brick-and-mortar businesses earn measurable profit. Billions of dollars in commerce runs through the Upside platform every year, and that value goes directly back to retailers, the consumers they serve and towards important sustainability initiatives.