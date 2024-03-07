7-Eleven Announces Pi Day Pizza Deal

On Pi Day — March 14 — customers can pick up a whole pizza for $3.14 at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations.

7-Eleven, in celebration of Pi Day, has announced that it will offer loyalty members any flavor large pizza for just $3.14 on March 14 at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

In addition to the pizza deal, 7NOW users can also receive $14 off $30 purchases using the promo code PIDAYDEAL and free delivery with a purchase of $15 or more.

“Our customers look forward to this Pi Day deal each year — it’s a fun tradition they really enjoy,” said Dave Strachan, senior vice president, fresh foods at 7-Eleven. “Whether you’re a math aficionado, a foodie or simply someone looking for a reason to celebrate, Pi Day offers something for everyone.”

7-Eleven customers can also pair their $3.14 pizza with more discounts, including $1 large Slurpee drinks or five bone-in wings for $5.99.

The 7-Eleven and Speedway apps can be downloaded from the App Store of Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com or SpeedyRewards.com.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.