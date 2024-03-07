Wawa to Hire Around 1,500 New Employees

Wawa started its hiring efforts in preparation of the summer season, looking for employees throughout New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia Beach.

Wawa has begun its hiring efforts for the year, with plans to add close to 1,500 new employees for roles at Wawa stores from New Jersey to Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

With more than 60 stores located in those areas preparing for the summer season, the recruiting campaign will continue through the summer season.

“This annual employment effort is focused primarily on filling the seasonal jobs needed to support summer store operations and bolster Wawa’s rapidly growing family of diverse, committed and energetic associates,” the company said in a statement. “There are many great reasons to spend the summer with Wawa including a free Shorti every shift and an associate food menu with deeply discounted food items available for purchase.”

Wawa has noted that it makes employees a priority by offering flexible schedules, a fun work environment and employee recognition programs

“It’s never too early to start planning for summer, and that includes lining up seasonal work while spending time at the beach or shore,” said Maria Kalogredis, chief people officer, Wawa. “We have many associates that start with us during the summer and enjoy their experience so much that they stay with us and go on to soar to new heights in their careers.”

In addition to benefits, Wawa also offers an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), giving employees 18 or over stake in the company. Today, Wawa is almost 39% owned by employees through the ESOP. Wawa’s ESOP ranks as one of the top-10 largest ESOPs in the country based on the number of participants.

Wawa’s Growth Plan

It is no surprise that Wawa is looking to hire so many new employees, as the company recently announced its bold expansion plans, which CEO Chris Gheysen described as “the most aggressive growth” in company history.

Today, Wawa operates about 1,000 locations throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington D.C.

In February, however, the Bloomberg reported that Wawa owners wish to open as many as 280 new stores over the next decade, mainly located throughout Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

The chain has already announced plans for expansion in Kentucky with the addition of 40 new stores, Ohio with 60 and North Carolina with 80.

“We were thrilled to share our ‘flight plan’ for North Carolina and reveal, for the very first time, our exciting expansion plans, renderings and more with our newest soon-to-be neighbors … As we get closer to our grand openings in 2024, we will be sharing even more details on our growth in North Carolina all while connecting with more customers, communities, partners and nonprofit organizations,” said Kim Dowgielewicz, director of store operations for Wawa.

The company continues to announce plans for new store openings and expansion plans as it builds on an already impressive footprint and a year of massive growth.