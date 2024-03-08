7-Eleven Announces Launch of New 2024 Menu Items

7-Eleven has introduced its new menu items for 2024, available now at select 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the U.S. New additions feature both foodservice and beverage options for customers.

The new lineup includes:

Cheesy Three Meat Breakfast Burrito: Blend of diced bacon, diced ham and breakfast sausage crumbles with nacho cheese sauce, monterey jack and cheddar cheese shreds on a white flour tortilla.

Blend of diced bacon, diced ham and breakfast sausage crumbles with nacho cheese sauce, monterey jack and cheddar cheese shreds on a white flour tortilla. Carnitavore Breakfast Burrito: This new burrito is wrapped in a white flour tortilla packed with pulled pork, scrambled eggs, cheddar and monterey jack cheese and salsa verde.

This new burrito is wrapped in a white flour tortilla packed with pulled pork, scrambled eggs, cheddar and monterey jack cheese and salsa verde. 7-Select Meat & Cheese Deli Stacks: Protein packed, keto friendly meat and cheese deli stacks in colby jack or pepper jack with salami.

Protein packed, keto friendly meat and cheese deli stacks in colby jack or pepper jack with salami. 7-Select Tropical Juices: 7-Eleven is adding a tropical twist to its lineup of fresh-squeezed juices with Citrus Berry Punch and Orange Pineapple bottled juices.

“At 7-Eleven, our commitment to customers goes beyond just convenience — we’re focused on building upon the innovation and quality that keeps our customers coming back every single day,” said Dave Strachan, senior vice president, Fresh Foods. “We are hyper-focused on curating our fresh food options to give our customers what they crave at any time of day.”

Customers can also find CELSIUS Fizz-Free Blue Razz Lemonade, available exclusively at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

The new menu items are available for delivery throughout the U.S. on 7NOW Delivery, which offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.