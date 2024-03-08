D&H United Completes Acquisition of Precision Tank Service

The combined companies will have more than 1,250 employees.

D&H United, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, has announced its successful acquisition of Precision Tank Service (PTS).

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Cornelius, N.C., PTS offers complete UST testing services including monthly, annual and periodic testing required for tanks and associated piping, sensors and equipment.

PTS is a regional leader in regulatory compliance for the petroleum fueling industry and boasts a diverse customer base across North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia, with more than 50% of its clients being single-location, independent owners.

PTS will be integrated into the Compliance Service Division of D&H United. The combined companies will have over 1,250 team members, including 850 field technicians and 34 offices operating across the U.S.

“The acquisition of Precision Tank Service further strengthens D&H’s market presence in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic,” the company noted in a statement.

The acquisition of PTS bolsters D&H as a national leader in fueling station compliance services and complements prior acquisitions of Tanknology, Valley Tank Testing and PS&C. PTS provides additional scale and coverage to the company’s compliance services division, which now has a total of 465 employees, including 340 field technicians, dedicated to the compliance service business.

“We are honored to welcome the Precision Tank Service team to our D&H United family,” said Tracy Long, D&H United CEO. “PTS is a highly respected company with a 35-year history in our industry. They have a talented team who are known for quality work and excellent customer service. Our companies have similar values with a focus on taking care of our people and providing excellent service to our customers.”

Precision Tank Service is the fourth acquisition for D&H since partnering with Wind Point in September 2022 and the ninth acquisition since the company’s founding in 2015. D&H’s acquisition strategy will continue to focus on partnering with companies that provide maintenance, testing and compliance services for fueling and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.