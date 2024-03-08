Marathon Grant Funds New Ground Monitor for Oregon Fire Department

Marathon donated $7,000 to the Ontario Fire & Rescue just a week before first responders used the new equipment to put out a truck fire.

Marathon Pipe Line (MPL) recently provided a $7,000 grant to Ontario Fire & Rescue (OFR) in Oregon to purchase a new ground monitor.

A week later, a third-party truck transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) caught fire during the fuel loading process at a nearby facility not connected to Marathon Petroleum. OFR crews responded and worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

The new ground monitor, which is used when a large amount of water is necessary to extinguish a fire, was deployed to douse the transport truck and cool down the tank. Ground monitors can direct more water at a fire than hoses held by firefighters.

After about 15 minutes, the crew successfully extinguished the fire and stopped the flow of LNG.

“The grant we received from MPL for the ground monitor was instrumental in fighting this fire,” said OFR Chief Clint Benson. “I cannot thank you all enough for this generous grant. It made a huge difference for our firefighters and community the first day it was put in service.”

Over the past few years, the MPL Boise Area team and OFR have developed a strong partnership with a shared goal to ensure the safety of the community of Ontario, Oregon. This community is situated along the Northwest Products System pipeline, which crosses the Snake River.

The OFR has collaborated with Marathon Petroleum’s Emergency Preparedness Group to identify and mitigate risks along this waterway. To further demonstrate its commitment, the OFR assisted in multiple boom deployments for Marathon Petroleum’s tabletop exercises and participated in spill response exercises.

“We don’t often get to see the direct impact of our outreach efforts,” said Ross Simons, MPL Boise Area Manager. “It’s rewarding to see our donation being used to provide life-saving equipment to de-escalate an emergency. It’s also really humbling to see our efforts in action and makes me proud to work for a company that values community investment.”