2024 NAG Conference Kicks Off in Tampa

C-store retailers arrived to discuss, learn and share about the hot topics facing the industry today.

The 2024 National Advisory Group (NAG) Conference kicked off Sunday afternoon in Tampa, Fla., at the Tampa Marriott Water Street Hotel.

Attendees were welcomed with a 40 Under 40 celebration for new and returning Young Executives Organization (YEO) members — the NAG membership group for leaders under 40. At the recognition event, this year’s class of 40 Under 40 winners were officially welcomed into the YEO.

The next three days of the conference will feature educational sessions centered around hot topics in the c-store industry today. Sessions include:

Using AI to Improve the Customer Experience

Marketing Your Food Offers to Win Against Other Channels

Elections and the Industry: How will the results impact your business?

Preparing for the Next Generation of Leadership

The Meaning of Membership

Labor Management: Refining Retention and Development Strategies

Electrification of Fuel

This year’s conference features a strong lineup of speakers from a variety of well known c-store chains, including Sheetz, Cliff’s Local Market, Crosby’s, Weigel’s, Dash In and more.

Additionally, guests at the NAG Conference will be able to attend and participate in “information exchanges,” which have become a staple of the event.

Topics covered in the information exchanges this year include:

Building relationships with your suppliers to drive inside sales

Security and risk as a small operator

Sustainability initiatives post-COVID

Pizza Power Report

CBD and OTP as an on-ramp to THC

Activating your community hub

Winning the customer as trip drivers evolve

Attendees will also get a chance to check out the Florida Aquarium for the closing reception and dinner on Tuesday, March 12, in addition to a number of networking opportunities throughout the week.

NAG runs from March 10-13 at the Marriott Water Street Hotel in Tampa, Fla.