NAG Wraps Up in Tampa Bay

The 2024 NAG Conference ended with one final educational session and closing remarks from NAG leaders.

The 2024 NAG Conference has come to a close in Tampa Bay, Fla. The conference wrapped up with an educational session titled “Electrification of Fuel,” led by panelists Harman Aulakh, vice president of marketing, Onvo; Raina Shoemaker Fromm, owner of Shoemaker’s Travel Centers; and LeeAnn Goheen, director of NATSO’s Government Affairs.

Where EV Stands

Onvo operates 39 locations throughout northeast Pennsylvania, central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, 2/3 of which, Aulakh noted, are travel plaza sites.

Aulakh mentioned that Onvo is “doing a lot” with EV charging. “We have quite a bit of locations that are seeing a demand for EV chargers,” he said.

The chain currently has one location that features DC charging, which is the variety of charger that has become standard in the industry.

Shoemaker Fromm, on the other hand, faces legislative uncertainties and demand questions for Shoemaker’s Travel Centers’ two locations in Lincoln, Neb.

Nebraska is one of the only places where you can’t charge for EV charging, she said. To get an EV program up and running for Shoemaker’s Travel Centers, a legislative background needs to be settled first.

Also worth noting, the population of EV drivers in Nebraska is significantly lower than in other states, with less than 5,000 registered drivers in Nebraska compared to 47,000 in Pennsylvania and 80,000 in New York.

Then, the company can start looking for a “path to profitability,” noted Shoemaker Fromm.

The Past And The Near Future

NATSO’s Goheen mentioned that in the past few years, she has had to engage much more at the state level, as more and more EV policies have been taking place there.

The three panelists agreed that is is very important to form relationships with your respective State Department of Transportation. This can seem like a daunting task, but Aulakh said that “if you find the right partner to help you file for grants and everything, it’s not as hard as it may seem.”

On the other hand, two major federal policies were passed in the last three years.

In 2021 it was the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which brought in the NEVI Program, CFI Discretionary Program, HBIIP grant funding and the VMT Pilot Program.

The NEVI Program has allocated $5 billion in grant funds that will continue to be distributed to states over a five-year period.

The CFI Discretionary Program has allocated $2.5 billion in grant funds to states for charging infrastructure in urban and rural communities, including downtown areas and local neighborhoods.

Then in 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act was passed, opening up doors for fuel tax credits, alternative fuel infrastructure tax credits, hydrogen credits and a $7,500 tax credit for EV purchases.

Goheen noted that now, she is watching two things at the state level — the ability to resell electricity and the ability to prohibit rate based charging from utility companies.

Implementing The Technology

All three panelists agreed that there is money up for grabs when it comes to retailers looking to implement EV infrastructure. Whether it comes from the NEVI Program, grant funds or other programs, Goheen noted that 90% of grants were going to c-stores and fuel retailers as opposed to non-fuel retailers and businesses.

However, implementing EV charging does not always make sense for retailers in all cases.

“At the end of the day, you have to decide what makes sense to you,” mentioned Aulakh.

He noted that there are some locations that cannot support the additional load of EV to its fueling stations, especially operators in rural areas.

But for those looking to implement the technology, Aulakh urges operators to weigh the funds that are available and look to partner.

All panelists agreed that a partnership with Charge Ahead is incredibly helpful.

“We have one location active and six or seven coming soon, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the Charge Ahead partnership,” said Aulakh.

At the end of the day, it is all about retailers being realistic about the technology.

“Balance the opportunities of the future with the day-to-day practicalities of your business,” advised Goheen.

NAG Closes Out

At the final talk of the NAG Conference, NAG Executive Director Allison Dean and CStore Decisions’ Editor-in-Chief Erin Del Conte took the stage to recap the event and provide their key highlights from the event.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Whether you like it or not, AI is coming. It is here and it is moving faster than ever.

Be careful with your privacy — don’t put personal or private information into generative AI tools like ChatGPT.

Partner with organizations that can help you collect and understand data.

Use AI as a tool, but don’t rely on it too much.

Marketing and Foodservice

Update your segmentation models — think outside the box about how you can do this in a cost effective manner.

All retailers have a key customer. This customer will be an advocate for your brand, therefore make sure management and employees are able to identify your key customers.

C-stores still need to focus on getting people in and out of the door. The industry was built on quick and easy convenience, and that is something that can’t be forgotten.

Knowing your competitors is extremely important when it comes to foodservice marketing — position your brand against non-c-store competitors.

Elections and the Industry

If the presidential election was held today, former president Donald Trump would win. However, there is a long road to November.

Inflation and immigration are top of mind for voters, while a possible menthol ban is not so much on their radar.

Women will be a key demographic for this election as reproductive rights face government scrutiny.

The old way of politics is over — the political scene is incredibly polarized and will likely remain that way for some time.

Voters are tuned in to how hard it is to run a c-store, and many of them will vote to help retailers fight against swipe fees.

Family Businesses and the Next Generation

Family businesses can be tricky, and even more so for small chains with less room for separation between family and business.

Communication is key, as weekly and monthly meetings have proven to be effective for family businesses.

Communication and alignment starts at the top.

Be intentional and proactive about future plans, especially succession plans.

Labor Management