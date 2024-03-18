Love’s to Host Two-Day National Hiring Event

Love’s Travel Stops has announced its two-day National Hiring Event — taking place on March 26 and 27 — through which the chain seeks to hire 2,000 employees.

The in-person event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores and Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations across the country.

“We are excited to meet motivated, friendly faces ready for a new opportunity at this year’s National Hiring Event,” said Les Thompson, chief human resource officer and executive vice president of Human Resources for Love’s. “The Love’s heart you see on the highway is synonymous with great pay and benefits, award-winning culture and stability. Our commitment to treating our co-workers like family was recently recognized when Love’s was ranked No. 1 for ‘Work Wellbeing in the U.S.’ by Indeed, an award based 100% on employee feedback. As a family-owned business, you can count on a disciplined strategy and an incredibly strong balance sheet that drives our smart growth. From hire to retire, we have a stable career path for you at Love’s.”

Love’s is looking for employees to join:

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores

Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations

Love’s Retread Centers

Gemini’s fleet of professional drivers

Love’s has noted that it offers employees health and wellness benefits, including 401(k) with matching contributions, medical, dental, vision and life insurance coverage, flexible scheduling, holiday pay and competitive weekly pay, among other benefits. Part-time employees are also eligible for Love’s 401(k), dental, vision, telemedicine and other benefits.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love’s employs more than 40,000 people in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 642 locations in 42 states.