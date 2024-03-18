Marathon Refinery Helps Raise $140,000 for Boys & Girls Club

In February, Marathon Petroleum’s Robinson refinery co-sponsored and organized the Crawford County Youth Foundation Gala, which included a silent and live auction. More than 250 community members attended the event at Robinson’s Stoney Ridge Event Center.

Proceeds topped the $100,000 fundraising goal by over $40,000. The money will help establish a Boys & Girls Club of Crawford County.

“It truly was inspiring to see so many of our team members, their families and so many from our local community come out to support such an important project like this,” said Amy Macak, general manager of the Robinson refinery.

Macak, who also serves on the board of the Boys & Girls Club of Crawford County, is helping to oversee the development of the local club, which is expected to be located at Washington Elementary School.

“An organization like the Boys & Girls Clubs of America comes with so many advantages for the communities they are in, but more importantly, it benefits the youth who attend,” Macak said. “This organization supports children’s education, physical and emotional well-being, and provides a variety of programming and activities they may otherwise not have access to.”

Statistics also show that before and after school programming through organizations like Boys & Girls Clubs of America also reduces crime by giving children and teens a constructive alternative.

The Robinson refinery has been a key partner in establishing the local club, which is expected to open for the 2024-2025 school year. In addition to the money raised at the gala, the refinery has committed to providing a multi-year grant to support the club once it opens.