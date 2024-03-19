ARKO/GPM Break Ground on New Fast Market Store

ARKO Corp. subsidiary GPM Investments has broken ground on a new-to-industry Fast Market branded location in Gilbert, Ariz. The location is scheduled to open later this year.

The store will be 5,600 square feet, and will offer customers food and beverage service options of bean-to-cup hot and iced coffee, Frazil frozen drinks, donuts, cookies, breakfast sandwiches, Nathan’s hot dogs, Tornados, fried chicken, cheeseburgers, mozzarella sticks, chicken wings and $4.99 pizza in both take-and-bake and served hot.

“We are very excited to open our 65th Fast Market store, featuring the items of which our company and family of community brands have become so proud,” said Arie Kotler, president and CEO of ARKO. “This location will be offering many new menu items as we evolve our foodservice (to what) we know our customers will love — a selection of high-quality, high value delicious items for people on the go. And, as always, customers that enroll in our popular loyalty program, fas REWARDS, can take advantage of significant savings throughout the store.”

The new location will also feature more than 35 parking spaces, four electric vehicle charging ports and seven fuel dispensers, providing 14 gas fueling points and four diesel fueling points.

“This store underscores ARKO’s focus on three strategic key pillars: Growing sales in core destination categories, growing its high-value fas REWARDS loyalty program and expanding the company’s food and beverage service,” the company noted in a press release.

ARKO Corp. is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the U.S. Based in Richmond, Va., the company operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.