Hoshizaki America Starts Construction on New Warehouse

Hoshizaki America has announced the groundbreaking for its new two-story warehouse, located adjacent to its current manufacturing facility in Peachtree City, Ga.

The groundbreaking marks the beginning of construction for a 120,000 square foot facility that will “revolutionize Hoshizaki’s material flow throughout fabrication and assembly processes for its commercial ice machines,” the company noted in a press release.

This investment in infrastructure will significantly enhance logistics, reduce lead time and accommodate future production growth, ultimately bolstering Hoshizaki’s capacity to meet the evolving demands of its customers.

With completion slated for June 2025, the new facility will bring component warehousing back on-site. And by partnering with MEJA Construction — another local Peachtree City business — for design and construction, Hoshizaki reaffirms its dedication to sustainability and community collaboration.

“This groundbreaking is more than simply an expansion of our physical footprint, but another step toward operational excellence,” said Allan Dziwoki, president of Hoshizaki America. “The investment is a testament to our commitment to innovation, efficiency and, most importantly, our dedication to meet the evolving needs of our customers. I look forward to joining hands as we expand the foundation for a future built on the principles of progress and sustainability.”

A ceremony held on site was attended by key Hoshizaki leadership, local officials and representatives from local development and manufacturing organizations, highlighting the significance of this project for the community and industry stakeholders alike.

Hoshizaki America, Inc., a member of the Hoshizaki Group, is a leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of products for the foodservice industry including ice machines, refrigerators, freezers, prep tables, display cases and dispensers.

With headquarters in Peachtree City, Ga., and a second manufacturing facility in Griffin, Ga., Hoshizaki America employs over 900 people nationwide.