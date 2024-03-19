TravelCenters of America Opens New Arkansas Site

TravelCenters of America (TA) has announced the opening of its newest travel center location in Atkins, Ark. The new travel center is a franchised site offering food, fuel, convenience items and other services and amenities for professional truck drivers and motorists.

With the opening of TA Atkins, there are a total of five TA locations in Arkansas.

TA Atkins offers:

Two QSRs: Sbarro (opening April 1) and Charley’s Cheesesteaks (coming July 2024)

Six diesel fueling positions with DEF

Eight gasoline fueling positions

100 truck parking spaces

50 car parking spaces

Six showers

Driver’s lounge

Laundry facilities

CAT Scale

“TA’s mission is to return every traveler to the road better than they came and the company also strives to make the communities it serves better,” the company noted in a press release.

In celebration of the TA Atkins opening, TA is donating $2,500 to the Main Street Mission, a local food bank serving the Atkins area.