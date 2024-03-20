7-Eleven Unveils New Coffee, Tea Varieties

7-Eleven has revealed its new lineup of coffee offerings, introducing its first-ever flavored cold brews, new hot and iced lattes with pecan and macadamia nut flavoring and iced teas.

The lineup, available at select 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores, includes:

Cold Brew Lattes: Infused with mocha flavor, new offerings include the French Vanilla Cold Brew Latte and Caramel Cream Cold Brew, all made from 100% Arabica cold brew extract, real cold brew, whole milk and cane sugar.

Salted Caramel Latte: The new Salted Caramel Latte features buttery caramel, a hint of sea salt and milk.

Pecan Pie Latte: The Pecan Pie Latte is a nutty twist on a comfort beverage.

Macadamia Nut Latte: The limited-time Macadamia Nut Latte blends rich macadamia flavor with creamy espresso.

Sweet Treat Cappuccino: This new offering features rich Salted Caramel Toffee flavoring in every cup.

7-Select Bottled Iced Teas: The new 7-Select bottled iced teas come in flavors Sweet Iced Tea, Raspberry Hibiscus and Lemon Elderberry.

“With our newest cold brew flavor innovation, we’re giving coffee lovers a deliciously innovative range of options to elevate their morning ritual or midday pick-me-up,” said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising. “At 7-Eleven, we are constantly exploring new ways to delight our customers and enhance their beverage experience.”

An assortment of beverages and snacks are available for delivery on 7NOW Delivery, available throughout the U.S. with real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7NOW.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.