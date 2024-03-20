Liquid Barcodes Partners With Verifone and Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Liquid Barcodes has been certified as a loyalty partner with the two prominent point-of-sale (POS) companies.

Liquid Barcodes has announced its certification as a loyalty partner with both Verifone and Gilbarco Veeder-Root — two leading POS companies.

This certification enables Liquid Barcodes’ programs to integrate into existing POS solutions for customers of both Verifone and Gilbarco Veeder-Root. Retailers can activate this functionality by collaborating with Liquid Barcodes to develop personalized mobile apps and integrate loyalty or subscription programs into existing apps through a plug-and-play API.

These certifications signify an expansion of Liquid Barcodes’ partnerships with Verifone and Gilbarco Veeder-Root, including approval to use POS terminals with all of Liquid Barcodes’ loyalty, subscription and payment programs.

Of the 150,000-plus convenience stores in the U.S., two-thirds have either Verifone or Gilbarco Veeder-Root POS or commerce technologies. The ability to integrate with that many operators places Liquid Barcodes as one of the most compatible solution providers in the U.S.

“We are really excited about these partnerships with Verifone and Gilbarco Veeder-Root as they allow for greater synergy between applications to deliver truly seamless experiences for both retailers and end consumers. I am confident that many retailers using Verifone and Gilbarco Veeder-Root would like to take advantage of this fully integrated app solution,” said Saurabh Swarup, general manager, North America for Liquid Barcodes, Inc.

Several U.S. customers of Liquid Barcodes have recently deployed new mobile apps predicated on the assurance of easy integration into existing systems, such as West Virginia-based Smith Oil Co.

