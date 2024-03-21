Couche-Tard Teams Up With RELEX Solutions

Alimentation Couche-Tard has announced a new partnership with RELEX Solutions, a provider of supply chain and retail planning solutions. Through the partnership, the companies will implement RELEX solutions across Couche-Tard’s North America operations.

The RELEX AI-powered and machine-learning solutions, including demand forecasting, replenishment and advanced space and floor planning, will support the retailer’s Circle K and Couche-Tard locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Utilizing the automated RELEX demand forecasting and replenishment solutions, Circle K aims to enhance inventory management by optimizing store stock levels, while ensuring products are available when and where customers need them.

“This strategic decision aligns with Couche-Tard’s vision to become the world’s preferred destination for convenience and mobility,” RELEX noted in a press release.

By integrating these advanced systems into its North American stores, Couche-Tard plans to improve its merchandising strategy by evolving how space decisions are made as well as how product replenishment is managed throughout the organization.

The decision to implement RELEX is propelled by a need for a more integrated inventory management system capable of managing the scale and complexity of Couche-Tard’s operations. This change is expected to optimize inventory levels, significantly reduce out-of-stocks and improve the effectiveness of merchandising and internal team efficiency.

Since 2017, RELEX has provided Couche-Tard’s European business with measurable results after implementing a unified supply chain and store and floor planning solution.

“Key to our mission to make our customers’ lives a little easier every day is ensuring we always have the products and brands they want, when they want them, which is why we are very pleased to incorporate RELEX solutions into our North American operations,” said Trey Powell, senior vice president of global merchandising for Alimentation Couche-Tard. “With RELEX, we can tailor advanced forecasting and inventory management to the needs of our individual stores and streamline our internal processes for better efficiency to provide the best quality products and a best-in-class customer experience.”

“We are honored by Circle K’s trust as they implement our unified solutions across their North American operations,” said Keith Adams, senior vice president of North America at RELEX. “Their trust in our solution’s capabilities is a reflection of our commitment to delivering value through our unified platform. We are confident that our solutions will significantly contribute to Circle K’s journey towards operational excellence and further strengthen our long-standing relationship.”