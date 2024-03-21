Parker’s Named a Top Workplace by USA TODAY

The award is determined using feedback from more than 1,000 employee surveys.

Parker’s Kitchen has been honored with a USA TODAY Top Workplaces USA 2024 award, identifying the company as one of the best places to work in the nation.

The USA TODAY 2024 Top Workplaces list, which is viewed as one of the most credible and authentic global employer recognition programs, features companies that have created exceptional, people-first work environments. The 2024 Top Workplaces awards program utilized feedback from 1,075 Parker’s Kitchen employee surveys to determine that the convenience store chain deserved a place on the prestigious list.

“We are profoundly honored to be recognized by USA TODAY as one of the nation’s best places to work,” said Parker’s Kitchen founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We know that our team members are, quite literally, the key to our success as a company. This award is especially meaningful as we continue to expand our corporate footprint while deepening our commitment to creating professional, rewarding environments in every community Parker’s Kitchen serves.”

Parker’s Kitchen employs more than 1,360 professionals throughout Georgia and South Carolina and offers free childcare, PTO starting on day one, a Daily Pay option as well as highly competitive pay and benefits.

Approximately 85% of Parker’s Kitchen store managers, district leaders and corporate support team members have been promoted from within, underscoring the company’s focus on developing talent and making a long-term investment in employees.

“A Top Workplaces award brings a company’s culture strengths to the national stage, helping them differentiate in a fiercely competitive landscape,” said Eric Rubino, the CEO of Energage, the company that conducts the surveys for the USA TODAY Top Workplace award program. “It’s a morale-boosting honor for the workforce and an effective magnet for attracting top-tier talent.”

Parker’s Kitchen has been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Work in South Carolina” by SC Biz News and was named the 2020 CStore Decisions Chain of the Year.

Known for its commitment to charitable giving, the Parker’s Kitchen Fueling the Community charitable initiative has donated more than $2 million to public and private schools in Georgia and South Carolina.

Through the Parker’s Community Fund, Parker’s Kitchen provided critical funding for Union Mission to open the Parker House for Women in Savannah, Ga., the region’s first facility for unaccompanied homeless women, and made a $5 million donation to Roper/St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, S.C. to expand access to healthcare for uninsured and underinsured residents.

The company also made a record $5 million donation to name the Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University and endowed the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Ga.